Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $12,124,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,003 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DPZ opened at $311.11 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.00 and a 52 week high of $426.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

