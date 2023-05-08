Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $267,294.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,209 shares of company stock worth $1,321,163. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews stock opened at $58.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

