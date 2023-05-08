The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $35.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

See Also

