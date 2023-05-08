Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Equifax by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Equifax by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 338,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,726,000 after buying an additional 53,596 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Up 1.5 %

EFX stock opened at $200.11 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $234.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.84.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

