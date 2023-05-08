Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIM stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 383.33%.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

