Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.73 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James increased their price objective on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.04.

HubSpot stock opened at $444.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.30. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $468.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.45 and a 200-day moving average of $344.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

