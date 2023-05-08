Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.73 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James increased their price objective on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.04.
HubSpot Trading Down 1.0 %
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Profile
HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.
