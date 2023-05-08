Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Incyte by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Incyte by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

INCY stock opened at $66.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.