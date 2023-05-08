Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,579 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $386.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.02 and a 200 day moving average of $332.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $389.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.