Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,335 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

BG stock opened at $90.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.04. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

