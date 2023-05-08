Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,200,000 after acquiring an additional 54,723 shares in the last quarter. Lion Long Term Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6,300.0% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 2.2 %

TPL opened at $1,412.15 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,250.01 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,658.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,053.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.