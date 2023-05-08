Duality Advisers LP Sells 3,066 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,162 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 50.4% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,470,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,832,000 after purchasing an additional 492,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $18,940,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 343.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 280,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

THC stock opened at $69.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $76.09.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

