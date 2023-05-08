Mondee (MOND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Mondee has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.77 million. On average, analysts expect Mondee to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mondee Stock Up 2.2 %
Mondee stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. Mondee has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $16.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
About Mondee
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondee (MOND)
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
- DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
- How To Handle Red-Hot Nvidia Stock Ahead Of Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.