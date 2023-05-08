Mondee (MOND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Mondee has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.77 million. On average, analysts expect Mondee to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mondee stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. Mondee has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mondee stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mondee Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

