Cronos Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.72 billion and $13.80 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00057005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

