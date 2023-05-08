Prom (PROM) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $83.13 million and $3.07 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00016314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00024952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018614 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,953.47 or 1.00117935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.7082926 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,556,076.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

