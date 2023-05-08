Coin98 (C98) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.49 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $95.24 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00029912 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00009294 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

