Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Gracell Biotechnologies Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $5.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, March 27th.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.