Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gracell Biotechnologies Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $5.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, March 27th.
About Gracell Biotechnologies
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
