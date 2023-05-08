Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCLGet Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect Gracell Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $5.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, March 27th.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

