Dignity Gold Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.59 Billion (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.59 billion and $44.53 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00007141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.00347407 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

