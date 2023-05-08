BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $419,349.05 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $347.15 million and $419,349.05 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $27,953.47 or 1.00117935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00024952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018614 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002371 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 28,197.07545955 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $422,106.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

