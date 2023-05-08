Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.86.

NYSE FLR opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27. Fluor has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fluor by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,225,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,812,000 after buying an additional 1,392,572 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

