Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.65.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.86.
NYSE FLR opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27. Fluor has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $38.20.
In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fluor by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,225,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,812,000 after buying an additional 1,392,572 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
