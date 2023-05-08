STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. STRATA Skin Sciences has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
STRATA Skin Sciences Trading Down 3.9 %
SSKN opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.
About STRATA Skin Sciences
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
