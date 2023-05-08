Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a net margin of 196.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. On average, analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $979.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $8.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 653,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 43.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 562,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55,366 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 17.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 981,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 149,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVTS. TheStreet downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)
