Purple Innovation (PRPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Purple Innovation has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Purple Innovation to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRPL opened at $2.75 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

In other Purple Innovation news, COO Eric Scott Haynor purchased 138,598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $381,144.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,144.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 5,960,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $26,821,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,814,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $210,665,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,121,995 shares of company stock worth $27,266,508. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

