Critical Review: Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) & SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Pixelworks has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWater Technology has a beta of 4.53, indicating that its stock price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.8% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 0 1 0 3.00 SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pixelworks and SkyWater Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Pixelworks presently has a consensus price target of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 151.75%. SkyWater Technology has a consensus price target of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 106.82%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than SkyWater Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and SkyWater Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -22.85% -37.32% -14.83% SkyWater Technology -18.59% -88.83% -13.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pixelworks and SkyWater Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $70.15 million 1.14 -$16.03 million ($0.30) -4.77 SkyWater Technology $212.94 million 1.95 -$39.59 million ($0.98) -9.57

Pixelworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pixelworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SkyWater Technology beats Pixelworks on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

