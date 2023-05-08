Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0730

Orchid (OXT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0730 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $70.30 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

