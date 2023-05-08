Contrasting Reed’s (REED) & The Competition

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Reed’s to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Reed’s Competitors -1.35% -1,082.82% -0.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ competitors have a beta of 0.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Reed’s and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 108 537 977 69 2.60

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 1.97%. Given Reed’s’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million -$19.22 million -0.26 Reed’s Competitors $6.94 billion $444.17 million 14.56

Reed’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Reed’s competitors beat Reed’s on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

