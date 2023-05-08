Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) vs. Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 30.86% 10.05% 1.29% Mid Penn Bancorp 27.28% 10.92% 1.25%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $857.33 million 2.14 $283.74 million $2.93 6.53 Mid Penn Bancorp $189.26 million 1.69 $54.81 million $3.43 5.87

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Premier Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 0 1 3.00 Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.42%. Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.29%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include banking, financing, and planning to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

