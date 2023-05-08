Moonriver Market Cap Hits $46.82 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $6.74 or 0.00024150 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $46.82 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,784,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,944,413 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

