Contrasting Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) & Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Rating) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Elio Motors and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A Gogoro -25.84% -35.10% -11.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Gogoro shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.4% of Elio Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Gogoro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elio Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Elio Motors and Gogoro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Gogoro has a consensus target price of $5.77, suggesting a potential upside of 69.61%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Elio Motors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elio Motors and Gogoro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gogoro $382.83 million 1.28 -$98.91 million ($0.45) -7.56

Elio Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gogoro.

About Elio Motors

Elio Motors, Inc. engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

