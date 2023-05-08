Financial Analysis: American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) versus Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 38.99% 38.16% 16.63% American Lithium N/A -17.21% -16.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vale and American Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 0 7 5 0 2.42 American Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vale currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.90%. American Lithium has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Vale.

20.6% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vale and American Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $43.84 billion 1.42 $18.79 billion $3.53 3.94 American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -19.09

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Vale has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vale beats American Lithium on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services. The Base Metals segment involves the production and extraction of nickel and its by-products. The Coal segment consists of the production and extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal and its logistic services. The company was founded on June 1, 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

