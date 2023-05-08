Critical Survey: IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) versus Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) and Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Flutter Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -819.01% -142.69% -120.97% Flutter Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Flutter Entertainment 0 5 4 0 2.44

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IDEX Biometrics ASA and Flutter Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Flutter Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.09 million 47.08 -$32.66 million ($0.03) -5.50 Flutter Entertainment $9.52 billion 3.65 -$377.34 million N/A N/A

IDEX Biometrics ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flutter Entertainment.

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA is engaged in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensors and on-card enrollment solutions. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system. The PPB Retail segment covers sports betting and gaming machine services delivered through licensed bookmaking shop estates in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The U.S. segment consists of sports betting, daily fantasy sports, and gaming services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

