Contrasting American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) & Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) and Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Acquisition Opportunity and Dolby Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get American Acquisition Opportunity alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Acquisition Opportunity N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A Dolby Laboratories $1.25 billion 6.47 $184.09 million $2.47 34.29

Dolby Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than American Acquisition Opportunity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

80.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Dolby Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of Dolby Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Acquisition Opportunity and Dolby Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Acquisition Opportunity N/A -88.17% 10.45% Dolby Laboratories 18.96% 10.83% 9.08%

Risk & Volatility

American Acquisition Opportunity has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dolby Laboratories has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Acquisition Opportunity and Dolby Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Acquisition Opportunity 0 0 0 0 N/A Dolby Laboratories 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dolby Laboratories has a consensus price target of $98.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.50%. Given Dolby Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dolby Laboratories is more favorable than American Acquisition Opportunity.

Summary

Dolby Laboratories beats American Acquisition Opportunity on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

(Get Rating)

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American Opportunity Ventures LLC.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.