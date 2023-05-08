Head-To-Head Contrast: Exelon (NYSE:EXC) versus COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C)

Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) and COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Exelon and COMPANHIA ENERG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Exelon alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon N/A N/A N/A COMPANHIA ENERG/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Exelon and COMPANHIA ENERG/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon 0 0 0 0 N/A COMPANHIA ENERG/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Exelon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. COMPANHIA ENERG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Exelon pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. COMPANHIA ENERG/S pays out 3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Exelon has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Exelon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exelon and COMPANHIA ENERG/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon $19.31 billion 2.21 $2.24 billion $2.25 19.04 COMPANHIA ENERG/S $34.37 billion N/A N/A $3.12 1.28

Exelon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than COMPANHIA ENERG/S. COMPANHIA ENERG/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exelon beats COMPANHIA ENERG/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE). The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About COMPANHIA ENERG/S

(Get Rating)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines. It is also involved in the natural gas distribution; sale and trading of electricity; energy and technological solutions businesses; provision of telecommunications and data center service activities; and operation of solar energy plants. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.