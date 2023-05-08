Head to Head Contrast: Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) & The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and Elys Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group 21.05% 9.74% 8.13% Elys Game Technology -43.38% -125.26% -44.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Descartes Systems Group and Elys Game Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group 1 4 4 0 2.33 Elys Game Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus target price of $78.78, indicating a potential upside of 3.19%. Elys Game Technology has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 296.04%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elys Game Technology has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and Elys Game Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group $486.01 million 13.35 $102.24 million $1.19 64.15 Elys Game Technology $42.68 million 0.46 -$18.26 million ($0.77) -0.66

The Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than Elys Game Technology. Elys Game Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats Elys Game Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. The company was founded on May 22, 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other. The Betting Establishments segment offers leisure betting products to retail customers directly through online distribution on websites, betting shop establishment, or third-party agents that manage white-label websites and land-based retail venue. The Betting Platform Software and Services segment delivers platform and virtual sports products to betting operators. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

