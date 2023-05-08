Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.87.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS opened at $116.61 on Monday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $130.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $217,913.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,305 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 172,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Qualys by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 290,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Qualys by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Qualys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

