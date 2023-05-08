Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Lifted to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.91. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 440.59%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $32,041,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,098 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $20,535,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

