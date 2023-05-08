Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES) vs. Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Critical Review

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:OGES – Get Rating) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Oakridge Global Energy Solutions and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oakridge Global Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 0 0 2 0 3.00

Microvast has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 589.66%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than Oakridge Global Energy Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Microvast -77.36% -25.07% -16.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oakridge Global Energy Solutions and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Oakridge Global Energy Solutions and Microvast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oakridge Global Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Microvast $204.49 million 1.76 -$158.20 million ($0.53) -2.19

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microvast.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.8% of Oakridge Global Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Oakridge Global Energy Solutions

Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc., a development stage company, provides energy storage solutions in the United States. Its principal products include lithium ion large format prismatic cells; small format prismatic cells; and battery modules. The company distributes its products through a business development and preliminary sales team. The company was formerly known as Oak Ridge Energy Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. in November 2014. Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Palm Bay, Florida.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

