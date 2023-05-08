THORChain Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. One THORChain token can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00004458 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $420.74 million and $15.74 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,059,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,011,792 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

