PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Raised to $64.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $55.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.43. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $258,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,528.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Emma Reeve sold 4,328 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $238,256.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $258,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,595 shares of company stock worth $6,702,076. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.