Financial Analysis: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) & Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Calmare Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $34.22 million 1.25 -$14.24 million ($0.46) -3.00 Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Calmare Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Co-Diagnostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

20.3% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Calmare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -41.61% -4.59% -4.12% Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Co-Diagnostics and Calmare Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 298.55%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Summary

Calmare Therapeutics beats Co-Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests. The company was founded by Brent C. Satterfield and Dwight Howard Egan on April 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Calmare Therapeutics

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

