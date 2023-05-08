Head-To-Head Survey: Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) versus nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Maxeon Solar Technologies and nLIGHT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 nLIGHT 0 0 2 0 3.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $29.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.49%. nLIGHT has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 50.98%. Given nLIGHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $1.06 billion 1.16 -$267.42 million ($6.53) -4.19 nLIGHT $242.06 million 2.41 -$54.58 million ($1.19) -10.71

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and nLIGHT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

nLIGHT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxeon Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of nLIGHT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -25.23% -177.91% -22.77% nLIGHT -23.17% -16.99% -13.91%

Volatility & Risk

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

nLIGHT beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components. The Advanced Development segment includes the operating results of Nutronics since the date of acquisition. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, WA.

