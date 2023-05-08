Reviewing Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) & Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) and Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Talaris Therapeutics has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Rubius Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talaris Therapeutics N/A -36.42% -34.43% Rubius Therapeutics N/A -212.29% -86.74%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talaris Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Rubius Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Talaris Therapeutics and Rubius Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Talaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 343.69%. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37,109.30%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than Talaris Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Rubius Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$73.89 million ($1.66) -1.77 Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$179.67 million ($2.38) -0.01

Talaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubius Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats Rubius Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talaris Therapeutics



Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Rubius Therapeutics



Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines. It provides medicine for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Foxboro, MA.

