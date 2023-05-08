HC Wainwright Cuts C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target to $25.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $161.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Insider Transactions at C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.39% and a negative net margin of 482.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Utpal Koppikar purchased 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,735.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.