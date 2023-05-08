LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Loop Capital

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPSN. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LivePerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

LivePerson Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $4.60 on Monday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $349.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Insider Transactions at LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 43.85% and a negative return on equity of 156.62%. The business had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,470.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $66,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LivePerson by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

