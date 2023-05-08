Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %
NECB stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.55. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Northeast Community Bancorp
In related news, Director Charles Michael Cirillo purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $61,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp
About Northeast Community Bancorp
Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit, and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection, and wealth management services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB)
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
- DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
- How To Handle Red-Hot Nvidia Stock Ahead Of Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.