Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

NECB stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.55. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northeast Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Charles Michael Cirillo purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $61,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 215.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit, and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection, and wealth management services.

