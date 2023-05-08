JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Overweight

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the airline’s stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 109.08% from the company’s previous close.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,176,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 217,460 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

