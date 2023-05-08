Citigroup Trims Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Target Price to $14.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $9.03 on Monday. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $675.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.62 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $878,178.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,274,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,700,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 49.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

