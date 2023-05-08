DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $22.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

DKNG has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.61.

DraftKings Trading Up 15.3 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,277,392.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares in the company, valued at $15,911,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,748,520 shares of company stock worth $33,718,171. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

