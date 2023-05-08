Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) PT Lowered to $10.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of DH stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.08, a P/E/G ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.51. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.61 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,204,000 after buying an additional 2,365,100 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,458,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,939 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,645,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,892 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 402.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,617,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,527,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.