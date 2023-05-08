MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $1,700.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.50.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,243.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,243.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,071.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,337.75.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 36.80%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

