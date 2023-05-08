JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given New $8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JBLU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 3.2 %

JBLU opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 121.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 279,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 152,776 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.