JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given New $8.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JBLU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.
JetBlue Airways Trading Up 3.2 %
JBLU opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 121.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 279,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 152,776 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.
JetBlue Airways Company Profile
JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
- DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
- How To Handle Red-Hot Nvidia Stock Ahead Of Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.